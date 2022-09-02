Robert Saleh “not concerned” about Zach Wilson falling behind

Getty Images

It’s never ideal for a quarterback to miss time due to injury, but Jets quarterback Zach Wilson‘s knee injury this summer was a case of particularly bad timing.

While it was good news that Wilson avoided a season-ending knee injury when he was hurt early in the team’s first preseason game, he has missed crucial practice and preseason playing time as he heads into his second NFL season. That’s not enough for head coach Robert Saleh to say that he’s worried about how Wilson will do once he’s back on the field.

Saleh said that Wilson was “way ahead of where he was a year ago” when he was on the field this summer and that he’s confident he’ll be right back on track upon returning to action.

“Anytime you miss reps, whether you’re a quarterback or a two-tech, it doesn’t matter,” Saleh said, via the team’s website. “Playing football is the best way to get better. Zach is doing all in his power to stay as close to where needs to be, and I expect him to catch up quick. He’s in every meeting and I expect him to pick up where he left off. I’m not concerned about Zach.”

The Jets have not ruled Wilson in or out of their Week 1 game against the Ravens. Joe Flacco will get the start if Wilson isn’t cleared for action.