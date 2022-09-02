Ryan Poles: Teven Jenkins is going to help us at guard

Getty Images

For part of this summer it looked like 2021 second-round pick Teven Jenkins‘ football future would come with a team other than the Bears.

Jenkins missed most of his rookie season after having back surgery and was working as a third-string tackle after missing early practices this summer because of an injury. There was trade chatter and it seemed like new General Manager Ryan Poles might move on from a player selected by the previous regime.

Things took a turn when the Bears took a look at Jenkins at right guard, however. He started the final two preseason games at the spot and is set to be there in the regular season as part of what Poles calls the “best five” that Chicago identified for their offensive line.

“We did a lot of shuffling around. Everyone was aware of that,” Poles said, via the team’s website. “When we got to this point and he was in at guard, I thought some good things happened on the field during some of the games . . . so I’m really happy for him and the progress that he’s made. He’s settling in well and I think he’s going to help us there.”

It remains to be seen how the move to guard goes over the long term, but Jenkins wouldn’t be the first tackle to find more success after sliding inside once they’re in the NFL.