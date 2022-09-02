Texans cut Chris Conley to make room for O.J. Howard

Getty Images

The Texans have cut wide receiver Chris Conley for the second time this week.

Conley was one of the players released on Tuesday as the Texans made their way to 53 players, but he re-signed on Thursday after several members of the team went on injured reserve. Conley’s stay lasted just a day, however.

The Texans announced that they have released Conley to make space for tight end O.J. Howard. Howard visited with the team on Thursday and agreed to a contract that he officially signed on Friday.

Conley started 10 of the 16 games he played for Houston last season. He caught 22 passes for 323 yards and two touchdowns.