Titans claim Derrek Tuszka off waivers

Harold Landry is set to miss the entire season after tearing his ACL, so the Titans moved to add a new edge defender to the roster on Friday.

The team announced that they have claimed Derrek Tuszka off of waivers. Tuszka was cut by the Steelers on Thursday when they claimed Jamir Jones off of waivers.

Landry went on injured reserve Friday to open a roster spot fo Tuszka.

Tuszka was a 2020 seventh-round pick by the Broncos. He had six tackles in nine games as a rookie and signed to the Steelers practice squad after failing to make Denver’s 53-man roster the next year. He had 18 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in 15 games for Pittsburgh.

Tuszka’s addition adds to the Steelers vibe in the outside linebacker group in Tennessee with former Steelers Bud Dupree and Ola Adeniyi already on the roster. Rashad Weaver rounds out the group.