Titans place Harold Landry on injured reserve

The Titans have placed edge rusher Harold Landry on injured reserve.

Landry reportedly tore his ACL during Wednesday’s practice.

Landry signed a five-year, $87.5 million extension with Tennessee in March. He put together his best season in 2021, recording 12.0 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, and 22 quarterback hits. He was a Pro Bowler for the first time.

In 64 games with 52 starts, Landry has 31.0 career sacks, 41 tackles for loss, and 66 quarterback hits.

The Titans did not announce a corresponding move for the 53-man roster.