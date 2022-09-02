Van Jefferson “making good progress,” but status for opener uncertain

Getty Images

Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson has not practiced since having knee surgery in early August and that makes his status for Thursday’s opener against the Bills questionable at best.

Jefferson also had another knee surgery earlier in the offseason and head coach Sean McVay said on Friday, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com, that the wideout is “making good progress” toward a return to action. McVay also said that the team will be “taking it a day at a time” when asked about the chances of Jefferson playing in Week 1.

The Rams will issue their first practice report of the season on Monday and they’ll issue injury designations for the game on Wednesday.

Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, Tutu Atwell, Ben Skowronek, Brandon Powell, and Lance McCutcheon are the other wideouts on the roster for the Rams.