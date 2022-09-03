Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson are “good to go” for the Rams

USA TODAY Sports

The top two running backs for the defending Super Bowl champions spent much of August dealing with soft-tissue injuries. Five days from the first game that counts, nothing is holding back Cam Akers (pictured) or Darrell Henderson.

Coach Sean McVay dubbed both of them “good to go” on Friday.

Akers missed most of 2021 after suffering a torn Achilles tendon before the start of training camp. He returned for the regular-season finale, and he generated 172 rushing yards in the postseason, along with 76 receiving yards.

Henderson appeared in 12 regular-season games last year with 10 start, rushing for a career-high 688 rushing yards. Injury kept him out of three postseason games, and he had only four carries in Super Bowl LVI.

The presence of both could help keep honest defenses that may be inclined to focus on stopping receivers Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson II. And the fact that the Rams have two very good running backs provides insurance against one of them getting injured.