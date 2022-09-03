Cordell Volson wins starting left guard spot for Bengals

Posted by Mike Florio on September 3, 2022, 7:56 AM EDT
Cincinnati Bengals v New York Giants
As the Bengals prepare to defend their unlikely AFC championship, a new arrival to the team will be starting at left guard. And he’s not a free-agent signing.

Fourth-round rookie Cordell Volson has won the job, over 2021 second-rounder Jackson Carman.

“He ascended the whole training camp period,” offensive coordinator Brian Callahan told the team’s official website, via USA Today. “He played well, practiced well. He continually got better. He showed the things we want to see from a starting guard for us. He’s tough, he’s physical, he’s dependable. . . . He’s earned that job.”

Volson’s ascension to the starting lineup means that four of the first-string offensive lineman will be players who weren’t with the team in 2021. Signed in free agency were new center Ted Karras, new right guard Alex Cappa, and new right tackle La'el Collins.

With the blocking be any better? Some would say, frankly, that it can’t be much worse. But the offense nevertheless thrived, thanks to the skills of quarterback Joe Burrow and a phenomenal group of receivers, led by Ja'Marr Chase.

For Volson, it’ll be baptism by blast furnace. He’ll debut in eight days, against the stout and talented defense of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

3 responses to “Cordell Volson wins starting left guard spot for Bengals

  2. Ya this OL isn’t going to be improved much just by swapping out players.

    Ted Karras stinks.

  3. The sole reason the Cincinnati Bengals lost last season’s Super Bowl was that atrocious anemic offensive line. Joe Burrow put that team on his back and took them to the Super Bowl and it was nothing short of miraculous.(and this was coming off a torn ACL) Cincinnati’s front office/coaching staff immediately addressed the offensive line in the offseason and it’s dramatically improved for another probable Super Bow run.

