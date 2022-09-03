Jalen Ramsey will be “ready to roll” on Thursday night

Getty Images

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey after the conclusion of the offseason program. He was a candidate for the Physically Unable to Perform list, but the team decided to keep him on the active roster at the outset of training camp.

With the first game of the season five days away, will Ramsey’s shoulder allow him to play without restrictions?

“He’s feeling good,” McVay told reporters on Friday. “He sure looks good out here and so he’s feeling good and he’s going to be ready to roll on the 8th.”

There was some chatter early in camp about Ramsey, who makes $20 million per year, possibly getting a new contract. McVay downplayed the subject when asked about it in late July.

“When the time is right,” Ramsey said that same day regarding a possible new deal. “That’s what I say about everything that’s going on. When the time is right. Things will happen in due time. I let the people who need to handle those things handle them, but I got to handle what I got to handle. You know what I mean? And right now for me, that’s being a good teammate, getting this shoulder right, getting this rehab right, so I can go have another good season and help this team in as many ways as possible.”

Like McVay said, Ramsey will be ready to roll on the 8th. It remains to be seen when the Rams are ready to roll some more dough Ramsey’s way. He’s signed through 2025, at base salaries of $15 million, $17 million, $14.5 million, and $15,5 million.