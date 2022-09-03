Jim Harbaugh sets aside “unfinished business” in NFL, “could be really happy” with college national championship

Posted by Mike Florio on September 3, 2022, 12:13 PM EDT
Colorado State v Michigan
Getty Images

Earlier this year, Jim Harbaugh was ready to become the head coach of the Vikings. The Vikings weren’t ready for Harbaugh to become their head coach. And so Harbaugh remained at his alma mater of Michigan.

In a Saturday interview with Gene Wojciechowski of ESPN, Harbaugh was asked about his dalliance and detour to the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

“I don’t apologize for taking a look,” Harbaugh told Wojciechowski. “And the one that doesn’t get printed is I don’t apologize for wanting to be at Michigan. Seem to cut off that last part of it. And that’s where [I’m] at, happy as can be.”

But he wanted to be in Minnesota. For whatever reason (and it’s possibly as simple as he was regarded as being too similar in style to Mike Zimmer), the Vikings opted not to offer him the job.

What happens if some other NFL team offers Harbaugh a job?

“One of the things that was really kind of driving me is, you know, we were in San Francisco, we got that close to winning the Super Bowl,” Harbaugh said. “That’s always been a thing. There’s unfinished business there. But, hey, winning the national championship, [I] could be really happy with that, too. So that’s the goal. That’s the one we’re chasing.”

For now. And while Harbaugh has said he’s done chasing the NFL, if an NFL team decides to chase him, there’s a good chance he wouldn’t say no.

He immediately turned the 49ers around. Is there’s a team that’s looking in 2023 for an instant kick in the ass (and most teams looking for a new coach are), Harbaugh should at least be considered. Given that he clearly regards the Super Bowl as a bigger and better achievement than a college national title, he most likely would welcome it.

8 responses to "Jim Harbaugh sets aside "unfinished business" in NFL, "could be really happy" with college national championship

  1. I mean the Super Bowl is a better achievement. College football success largely depends on a coaches ability to convince 5 star players to come to your school. There’s a list of coaches that could win a string of college titles if they had 7/10 all time highest rated recruiting classes like Saban has enjoyed.

  3. Also losing the super bowl to his brother has to (on some familial level) add a a bit of extra gasoline to his fire, whether it’s said or not. Maybe not after this season, depending on if Michigan can build off last year, but he definitely wants another shot.

  4. Harbaugh may be weird and by May be I mean is, but he’s always been honest with his players about his intentions. When asked if he was looking at NFL jobs last year, he told recruits that he would look if the situation was right. And now he’s saying he’s done looking.

  5. He’s a nut. He had zero chance of getting the Vikes job and was just a pawn. The guy they picked worked with Cousins for a few years and is young and full of vigor. Hairball is a blow hard who didnt empress the owners one bit. He came to minny assuming the job was his.
    His team is going nowhere and neither is his recruiting.

  6. In other words, “No NFL team is interested in my nonsense, so I guess I will just stick with college coaching”.

  8. Jim Harbaugh never intended on leaving Michigan. He used the “NFL comeback” as a bargaining chip for a contract extension from Michigan. Jim Harbaugh doesn’t have the personality to head coach grown professional men.

