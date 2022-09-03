Johnny Manziel documentary is coming from Netflix

Posted by Mike Florio on September 3, 2022, 8:45 AM EDT
Fan Controlled Football Season v2.0 - Playoffs
Getty Images

Just when we thought he was finally out, they’re pulling him back in.

Former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel, a highly-talented player who preferred winging it to working, will have a documentary on Netflix. The effort was teased on Friday, and it created a stir.

It created a stir because everything about Manziel creates a stir. He won a Heisman Trophy at Texas A&M. He plummeted through the first round of the draft, until Browns owner Jimmy Haslam (acting on a tip from a homeless guy) made him the latest name on the back of that jersey — until the next one.

Manziel spent two years with the Browns, starting eight total games before washing out of the league. He resurfaced in the CFL, playing for a pair of teams in 2018. That didn’t last. Then, he played in the AAF. Most recently, he spent time in Fan Controlled Football.

The documentary will be a must-watch event. And it will be interesting to see the approach, the perspective, and the agenda. Will it be Manziel making excuses and pointing fingers for his failures? Or will it be an objective, critical assessment of his own role in his inability to make it in the NFL, the CFL, or pretty much any other FL.

It’s a complicated story. Manziel was too immature to rise to the challenge of life in the NFL. Has he changed? That may be the best reason to watch.

As he closes in on his 30th birthday, if he hasn’t changed by now, he likely never will.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Johnny Manziel documentary is coming from Netflix

  5. The manti taeo untold story was very good, so much the public didn’t know of this crazy cat fishing story.

  10. This is great. After watching “The Drive” so many times on ESPN, I’m excited to be getting some newer highlights. Eagerly awaiting the Josh Gordon & Justin Gilbert biopics and I’ve seen the prequel to the Hue Jackson story…..I must say it’s 5 stars.

  12. The manti taeo untold story was very good

    totally agree, granted it was from the player perspective, but seems like alot of the chatter when it all went down was straight media speculation and lies, which in turn led to people to believe the bs as fact. dude never had a chance and ultimately it had a huge effect on what could have been one hell of a career. gonna be interesting to see the spin on johnny football, hope its better than the garbage colin k doc, which was completely one sided and left out a ton of factual information that didnt benefit him.

  13. Nobody wants to watch a documentary about how a rich kid with talent pissed it all away with drugs and alcohol

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.