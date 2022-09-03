Lions clear $4.5 million in cap space by re-doing Taylor Decker’s deal

Getty Images

The Lions are kicking the salary-cap can. It remains to be seen why they are kicking it.

Via Field Yates of ESPN.com, the Lions converted $6 million of tackle Taylor Decker‘s 2022 base salary into a signing bonus.

The move creates $4.5 million in 2022 cap space. That $4.5 million will be pushed to future years.

The Lions were pressed tightly against the cap, so the move gives them a little room to maneuver through the inevitable churning of the roster. If they’re planning to pursue any of the lingering free agents, or if they’re thinking about trading for a veteran, they may need to do a little more work when it comes to pushing 2022 cap dollars into future years.

Decker, 29, was a first-round pick of the Lions in 2016. He is under contract through 2024.