Vikings officially add David Blough to practice squad

For two of the teams of the NFC North, it was a strange week for backup quarterbacks. And the week ended with one of those backup quarterbacks going from one of those two teams to the other.

David Blough officially has joined the Minnesota practice squad.

Blough and Tim Boyle worked behind Jared Goff in Detroit, with both backups being sent packing, as the rosters moved from 80 to 53. For the Vikings, Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond ended up being whacked, after spending all of the offseason program, training camp, and the preseason with the team.

Blough becomes the third quarterback in Minnesota, behind Kirk Cousins and relative newcomer Nick Mullens. Undrafted in 2019, Blough signed with the Browns before being traded to the Lions. He made five starts in Detroit.

Lions G.M. Brad Holmes explained to reporters this week that Blough and Boyle “didn’t quite make the jump that we expected them to make.” And so Blough has now jumped to Minnesota.

As a member of the practice squad, he can be signed to the active roster of any other team at any time.