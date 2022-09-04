Browns add tight end Jesse James

Getty Images

It’s apparently sign-a-former-Steeler day in Cleveland.

On the same day the Browns agreed to terms with veteran offensive tackle Joe Haeg, who played for the Steelers in 2021, the Browns added veteran tight end Jesse James, per multiple reports.

A fifth-round pick of the Steelers in 2015, James spent four years in Pittsburgh and two in Detroit. Last year, he played for the Bears.

James has 157 career receptions for 1,522 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has appeared in 102 regular-season games, with 63 starts.

The Browns parted ways with Austin Hooper in the offseason, after signing David Njoku to a significant contract. The No. tight end on the roster currently is Miller Forristall.