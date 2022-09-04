Browns are signing tackle Joe Haeg

Getty Images

Joe Haeg is heading for Cleveland.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the veteran tackle plans to sign with the Browns. Haeg recently met with the Raiders after being released by the Steelers on Tuesday.

Haeg adds depth at the tackle position, especially as veteran Jack Conklin continues to recover from knee surgery.

Other tackles on the team include Jedrick Wills, James Hudson III, and Chris Hubbard. Alex Taylor is on the practice squad.

Haeg, 29, was a fifth-round pick of the Colts in 2016. He spent 2020 with the Buccaneers and 2021 in Pittsburgh.

His biggest claim to NFL fame/notoriety came in the second quarter of Super Bowl LV, when he had a touchdown pass from Tom Brady in his hands. It wasn’t a full-blown Jackie-Smith-has-got-to-be-the-sickest-man-in-America moment, especially since the Bucs still won the game. Also, Haeg only lost control of the ball after being shoved by Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens.