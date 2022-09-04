Dawson Knox posts tribute to his late brother, Luke

Getty Images

Luke Dawson, the younger brother of Bills tight end Dawson Knox, died last month. Dawson Knox has posted on social media a tribute to his brother.

“There’s no words to describe these last few weeks,” Dawson Knox said in an Instagram message that included a photo of Dawson and Luke. “All I know is that I am beyond grateful for the outpouring of love and support for my family. Luke is not lost, because we know exactly where he is. God’s got him, and I know I’ll be seeing him again one day. Luke’s legacy will continue [to] live on through all the lives he’s impacted in incredible ways. This isn’t a goodbye, it’s just a see you later. I love you Luke.”

The Bills start the season on Thursday night in L.A. Via the Buffalo News, Knox is scheduled to meet with reporters on Monday.

Bills fans expressed their condolences and showed their support for Dawson Knox and his family by making contributions to P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer. If you haven’t and would like to, here’s the link.