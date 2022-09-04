Las Vegas bettors are backing the Raiders

September 4, 2022
The mecca of American sports betting is experiencing a dynamic that has played out in other locations, for decades. In Las Vegas, the locals are wagering with their hearts, not their minds.

Via Todd Dewey of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders are “runaway leaders at sportsbooks in tickets and money wagered to win the Super Bowl.”

As the Raiders prepare to start their season with a rematch of their Week 18 epic against the Chargers, folks in Las Vegas are putting their money on the home team.

“We’ve already seen early action on the Raiders’ point spread and money line against the Chargers,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito told Dewey. “There isn’t anything involving the Raiders that they’re not backing.”

It’s a common problem for those who set the odds and take the bets. I’ve told the story before; my dad was a bookie in Steelers Country. He hated the Steelers, because everyone always bet on them, especially in the ’70s. And the Steelers routinely covered the spread. Even as the lines moved and the value swung to the other team, people kept betting the Steelers. And they kept covering the spread.

Whatever happens with the Raiders in 2022, it’s safe to say a small portion of the Las Vegas population will be rooting against them, each and every week. That’s one of the basic realities of bringing a team to town. The bookies will end up hating them, eventually.

  1. Carr has proven himself, The offensive weapons have proven themselves, the Dline has proven themselves. The biggest question for the Raiders is the back half of the defense. Perryman had a career year and didnt get the accolades he deserved but outside of that our LB core has to step up. The secondary has been almost completely retooled, Hobbs who excelled in the slot will be playing alot of outside corner this year. Just need the defense to be average and were a playoff team.

  2. They better get friendly with some out of town books. Might need to lay some of that action off.

  3. The Chargers are going to crush the Raiders Week 1. The Raiders’ OL is in shambles; their secondary subpar. They have a new coach and a new offensive scheme to learn. The Chargers have continuity with their coaching staff and scheme. Herbert is entering his third season after breaking records his first two. The Chargers upgraded their OL and it is elite. They also upgraded significantly on defense, their Achilles heel last season. Herbert threw for nearly 400 yds and 3 TDs on the Raiders’ defense in Week 18 last year. Look for Herbert to pick up where he left off in Week 1. The Raiders won’t be able to keep up. The Chargers should win by 2+ TDs easily.

