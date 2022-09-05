Andy Reid: Noah Gray, Jody Fortson are capable of taking over Blake Bell’s role

Getty Images

As long as Travis Kelce is on Kansas City’s roster, he’s going to be the lead dog at tight end.

But the Chiefs’ second tight end is also an important role within the offense.

Veteran Blake Bell held down that role in 2019 and 2021, spending the 2020 season with Dallas. Last year, Bell was on the field for 27 percent of the offensive snaps, recording nine catches for 87 yards. He was primarily used as a blocker.

But Bell will be out for a while after undergoing hip surgery. Kansas City still has Noah Gray — a 2021 fifth-round pick — and Jody Fortson on the roster. On Monday, head coach Andy Reid said both players are capable of filling in for Bell.

“We’ll mix and match people in,” Reid said, via John Dixon of ArrowheadPride.com. “Noah probably did more of it than what Jody did in that particular spot. But they’re all going to play; those are good players.”

Gray, who was also on the field for 24 percent of offensive snaps and 65 percent of special teams snaps last year, caught seven passes for 36 yards with one touchdown as a rookie. Though Fortson has been with the Chiefs since 2019, he appeared in his first games last year, catching five passes for 47 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

Reid also noted that the Chiefs will likely place Bell on injured reserve by the end of the week. But the club hasn’t made a decision on how to use Bell’s roster spot going forward.