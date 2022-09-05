Arthur Smith: Drake London progressing, we’ll see about Week 1

Getty Images

Wide receiver Drake London was the Falcons’ top pick in this year’s draft and it will be later this week before we know if he will make his NFL debut against the Saints in Week 1.

London hurt his knee a few weeks ago and made it back onto the practice field on Monday. Head coach Arthur Smith said that London is “progressing” before adding that his work in the coming days will determine his status for the opener.

”We’ll see what he looks like,” Smith said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Falcons will issue their first practice report of the season on Wednesday and London’s participation level over the course of the week should provide some hint into whether he’ll be out there this weekend or if his first time in a regular season game will have to wait a little bit longer.