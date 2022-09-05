Bucs at Cowboys provides a Week One first

Getty Images

On Sunday night, the Buccaneers visit the Cowboys. The matchup will be historical, in one specific way.

According to the NFL, it’s the first time in league history that the top two scoring offenses from the prior season will meet in Week One.

Last year, the Cowboys averaged 31.2 points per game; Tampa Bay scored 30.1. They started the season on the opening Thursday night, with Tampa Bay winning 31-29.

In that game, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady and Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott set a single-game record for combined completions in a game, with 32 and 42 respectively for a total of 74.

FanDuel has the over-under at 50.5 for the rematch. Which makes sense, since both teams have some questions on the offensive line. The Bucs are a slight favorite, with a spread of 1.5.