Chandon Sullivan “full of emotions” about facing Packers in Week 1

Cornerback Chandon Sullivan will play his first game as a member of the Vikings in Week 1 and he’ll do it against some familiar faces.

Sullivan appeared in every game that the Packers played over the last three seasons and made 20 starts the last two years, but said that he felt like moving to the Vikings provided him with a better opportunity for the 2022 season. Having the Packers on the other side of the field for his first chance to make something of that opportunity adds something to his Minnesota debut.

“I’m excited for a number of reasons,” Sullivan said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “It’s the first game, so you’re always excited about that. It’s a first game in a new jersey, and I’m going against my old team. So you know I’m full of emotions, but I’ll be ready.”

The Vikings also brought pass rusher Za'Darius Smith in as a free agent this offseason, so they’ll have multiple players set for a reunion as they kick off the next phase of their careers.