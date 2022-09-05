Commanders add Ryan Kerrigan to coaching staff

Getty Images

Ryan Kerrigan is returning to Washington.

Kerrigan, the longtime Washington defensive end who retired over the summer, has been hired as the Commanders’ new assistant defensive line coach. Kerrigan had been on the sideline with the Commanders’ coaching staff during the preseason, but until today there had been no official announcement that he had joined the coaching staff.

The 34-year-old Kerrigan was a four-time Pro Bowler and is Washington’s all-time leader with 95.5 career sacks and 26 career forced fumbles.

After 10 seasons in Washington, Kerrigan signed a one-year contract last year with Philadelphia, where he played one final season. Kerrigan became a free agent in March and there were no reports that he ever came close to signing with any team. Theoretically, if the Commanders were to suffer an injury on the defensive line, he could come out of retirement and play for them, but from all appearances he sees playing as his past and coaching as his future.