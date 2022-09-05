Cowboys add Jason Peters to practice squad

Getty Images

The deal is done. But it’s not a full-blown roster-spot deal.

Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that the Cowboys have added tackle Jason Peters to the practice squad.

“This allows Peters, 40, to ease into work after not going to a training camp,” Archer tweeted.

It also allows the Cowboys to avoid owing Peters his full salary for 2022, under the concept of termination pay. If he were on the Week One active roster and if the team decided things weren’t working out, he would have been entitled to his full salary if he’d been released.

The move also underscores the reality that rookie Tyler Smith, only 21 years of age, will be the Week One starter at left tackle, in place of the injured Tyron Smith.

Four years ago, while Peters played for the Eagles, he called the Cowboys’ organization “arrogant.” (But not smudge.) We’ll see what Peters has to say about the Eagles in advance of next month’s Sunday night game at Philadelphia.