Dan Campbell has “eagerness” to call Lions offensive plays, but hasn’t decided to do it

Getty Images

Lions head coach Dan Campbell called the team’s offensive plays for the second half of the 2021 season and he’s not ready to say if he’ll be continuing in the role this year.

The Lions hired Ben Johnson as their new offensive coordinator after parting ways with Anthony Lynn and he called the plays this preseason and Campbell said Monday that he feels Johnson is ready to do in the regular season as well. Campbell added that he feels the same way about himself and “we’ll find out” what the team decides to do when they face the Eagles in Week 1.

“I mean, maybe, maybe not, I don’t know,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I’ll be honest with you, I’m just not quite there yet. I mean, I still have this eagerness to want to call it myself and so I’m just — man, it’s going to be. I don’t know. Pretty good.”

The Lions were 25th in points scored during the 2021 season and any improvement on that front will be a welcome part of the effort to improve in the standings as well.