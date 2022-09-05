Davante Adams wants people to look back and say he was a legend

Getty Images

As he begins a new chapter of his career in Las Vegas, Davante Adams is thinking about his legacy.

Adams, who spent the first eight seasons of his career in Green Bay and was a first-team All-Pro wide receiver the last two seasons, said he wants to do things with the Raiders that are legendary.

“At this point, my motivation is my kids, my family, my legacy, stuff like that,” Adams said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I want a uniform feeling that Davante Adams is ultimately wanting to be a legend, or going to be a legend, or when they look back on it, he was a legend. So that’s what I’m looking about doing. And you got to win a lot to do that, and you got to go out there and stack a pretty decent resume. So, I’m still going.”

Adams is 29 years old and still should have some good years ahead of him in Las Vegas. One thing he doesn’t have is a Super Bowl ring. Bringing a championship to Las Vegas would be legendary.