David Bakhtiari believes he’s on track to start Sunday

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari hasn’t seen much time on the field since Week 16 of the 2020 season. Three knee surgeries since have slowed his return.

But on Monday, Bakhtiari practiced in team drills for the first time in 2022. He told Rob Demovsky of ESPN that he believes it is realistic for him to start the season opener Sunday against the Vikings.

“Yeah, I mean, I’m on the active [roster] just like anyone else,” Bakhtiari said.

Bakhtiari tore his left ACL on Dec. 31, 2020, and has not practiced or played much since. He saw 27 snaps in the 2021 regular-season finale but then didn’t play in the postseason.

Demovsky asked Bakhtiari if he could play a full game.

“I can get through the season,” Bakhtiari said. “It’s going to be fine. You have to just manage while playing.

“I’m just getting back in the swing of things. So, I mean, I think there’s normal rust and then new normal with three surgeries, so just kind of working that out and figuring out what my routine is.”