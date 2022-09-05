Deebo Samuel: 49ers are as good as we want to be

Getty Images

The 49ers got wide receiver Deebo Samuel back at practice on Monday, which means they’re on course to have all the key parts of the team on hand for Sunday’s trip to Chicago to face the Bears.

Samuel said he’s 100 percent after dealing with a knee bruise and he made it clear that he thinks the entire team is primed for a big year when he spoke to reporters after practice.

“This team is as good as we want it to be, meaning, everybody is firing on all cylinders, everybody is where they need to be,” Samuel said, via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News. “We’re a team that’s going to be knocking right on the door. We have the players, we have the coaches, we have the mindset.”

The 49ers went to the NFC Championship Game last year, but the offseason saw them make a big change by elevating Trey Lance to the starting quarterback job. Jimmy Garoppolo was expected to be traded, but he’s back as the No. 2 and Samuel said everyone is “on board” with what could be an awkward situation under other circumstances. They’ll have to remain that way for the team to reach the heights that Samuel believes they’re capable of reaching in the coming months.