Giants sign Fabian Moreau to practice squad

The Giants have added an experienced defensive back to their practice squad.

The team announced the signing of cornerback Fabian Moreau on Monday. Moreau was released by the Texans in August.

Moreau was a 2017 fifth-round pick in Washington and he spent four years with the team before moving on to the Falcons for the 2021 season. He started all 16 games he played in Atlanta and finished the year with 61 tackles and a fumble recovery.

The Giants’ secondary has seen a lot of changes over the last week. The team claimed three defensive backs off waivers after the cut to 53 players around the league and Moreau’s addition gives them even more options in their first season under defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

The announcement of Moreau’s signing also brought word that the team has waived running back Sandro Platzgummer and released cornerback Harrison Hand from the practice squad. Platzgummer is likely to wind up on the practice squad as the Giants have a roster exemption because he was part of the International Player Pathway program.