James Robinson will play for Jaguars in Week 1

Getty Images

Jaguars running back James Robinson said a couple of weeks ago that he felt “so close” to being ready to play in the season opener and it appears he’s covered whatever ground remained in his return from a torn Achilles.

The Jags don’t need to release a practice report for their game against the Commanders until Wednesday, but head coach Doug Pederson ended the suspense on Monday. He was asked at his press conference if Robinson will be playing this weekend and he said that the veteran is set to be in the lineup.

Assuming nothing happens to either player in the next few days, that will set the Jaguars up to have Robinson and Travis Etienne in the lineup at the same time for the first time. Etienne missed all of last season with a foot injury.

Robinson has spent the last two seasons in Jacksonville and has 404 carries for 1,837 yards and 15 touchdowns. He’s also caught 80 passes for 566 yards and three scores.