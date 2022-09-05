Jordan Poyer a full participant on Bills first injury report

Getty Images

The first injury report of the 2022 season is in and it confirms some positive news for this week’s opener.

Safety Jordan Poyer was listed as a full participant in Monday’s practice on the Bills’ report.

Poyer told reporters on Sunday that he was feeling ready to go and ready to play after suffering an elbow injury during training camp. He was out of the red non-contact jersey for practice.

Receiver Isaiah McKenzie (groin) and defensive tackle Tim Settle (calf) were also full participants on Monday.

Offensive lineman Tommy Doyle (foot) and tight end Quintin Morris (hamstring) did not participate.

The Bills kick off Week One against the Rams on Thursday.