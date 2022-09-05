Josh Gordon knows there are “no promises,” but he’s hoping to “surprise” a few people

Getty Images

Josh Gordon has had so many opportunities that it makes more than two hands to count. The latest comes on the Titans’ practice squad.

He signed last week after the Chiefs cut him again and practiced with his new teammates for the first time on Monday.

Gordon’s transaction history tells him nothing is guaranteed.

“No promises,” Gordon said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “You have to show improvement, so that’s what I am expected to do. And, that’s what I hope to do – to go out there and makes some plays, contribute, put my best foot forward and have a good time doing it.”

Gordon, 31, has played only 75 games in 10 seasons, including 23 over the past three seasons. He has missed three seasons in his career serving suspensions.

In his first two seasons, Gordon played 30 games and made 137 receptions for 2,451 yards and 14 touchdowns. He has only 115 catches for 1,833 yards and seven touchdowns since.

But Gordon said he thinks he “might surprise a few people.”

“I am excited about another opportunity, man,” Gordon said. “Being in the NFL, it’s a blessing. I am enjoying my time here and looking forward to contributing . . . and getting ready and making sure I am available if coach needs me.

“I am appreciative of the opportunity I am getting here and hope to go out there and prove myself worthy to be a contributor to the team.”

The Titans have Robert Woods, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Treylon Burks, Kyle Philips and Cody Hollister on the 53-player roster. Dez Fitzpatrick and Mason Kinsey are on the practice squad with Gordon.

“Of course, I want to play,” Gordon said. ” I’d love to play. I am going to do everything I can to try and put myself in a position to contribute and to showcase what I can do. . . . I feel like I’m in a great place.”