Lions put Halapoulivaati Vaitai on IR, claim Drew Forbes

Getty Images

Lions right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai will miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

The Lions announced that Vaitai has been placed on injured reserve on Monday. The nature of Vaitai’s injury isn’t known, but he did miss practice time last week.

With Vaitai out of the picture for the next few weeks, the Lions will have to make a change to their starting lineup. Logan Stenberg and Tommy Kraemer were the backup guards on the 53-man roster and the team added Drew Forbes as a waiver claim to fill Vaitai’s roster spot.

Forbes was a 2019 sixth-round pick by the Browns and he’s played in three games since entering the NFL.