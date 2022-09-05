Logan Thomas unsure if he’ll play Week 1

Getty Images

Commanders tight end Logan Thomas came off the physically unable to perform list before the cut to 53 players last week and that move suggests confidence that his knee is well enough for him to play in the first four weeks of the regular season.

Thomas may not be ready to go in Week 1 against the Jaguars, however. Thomas told reporters on Monday that he’s not sure if he’ll be in the lineup for the first game of the regular season, but that he expects to be cleared for game action “this week or next” because he is already playing without limitations.

“Still feel things here and there, but not anything that affects the way I play,” Thomas said, via John Keim of ESPN.com.

Thomas missed six games with a hamstring injury last year and then injured his knee in his second game back. He had 18 catches for 196 yards and three touchdowns when he was healthy enough to play.