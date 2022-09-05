Lucas Patrick, Byron Pringle return to practice for Bears

Posted by Josh Alper on September 5, 2022, 2:07 PM EDT
NFL: JUN 15 Chicago Bears Minicamp
Getty Images

The Bears had a couple of offensive players back on the practice field for the first time in a while on Monday.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports that center Lucas Patrick and wide receiver Byron Pringle were back on the field. Patrick broke his thumb in a July training camp practice and had it surgically repaired while Pringle has been sidelined by a quad injury.

The team will issue an official practice report on Wednesday that shares how much both players did in practice, but their return would seem to bode well for their availability against the 49ers this weekend.

Biggs adds that rookie wideout Velus Jones was also practicing after missing some time in recent weeks and that defensive end Dominique Robinson was the only player not practicing Monday.

1 responses to “Lucas Patrick, Byron Pringle return to practice for Bears

  1. I have a feeling this is going to be a tough season for the Bears.
    They have a few nice players on defense,.. but the offense will struggle and it starts with the O Line.

