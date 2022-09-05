Mike Kafka to call Giants offensive plays

USA TODAY Sports

While the Bills are counting on Ken Dorsey to replicate Brian Daboll’s success as the team’s offensive coordinator, it turns out Daboll won’t even call the plays at his newest stop.

Daboll announced on Monday that offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will be the offensive play-caller for the Giants, according to multiple reporters.

“I talked to Mike over the weekend — we were working yesterday — talked to him today,” Daboll said, via Patricia Triana of SI.com. “I have a lot of confidence in Mike. We’ll stay with how we did things in the preseason.”

The move isn’t really a surprise, as Kafka had been serving as the play-caller during the offseason program, training camp, and the preseason. It also represents a step up for Kafka, who was previously the Chiefs quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator. With Andy Reid as head coach and Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator, Kafka was effectively blocked from a play-calling role.

Kafka is charged with improving an offense that finished No. 31 in yards and scoring in each of its last two seasons under former head coach Joe Judge.

The Giants start the season on the road against the Titans in Week One.