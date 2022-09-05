Mike McDaniel: It’s the Dolphins vs. the Patriots, not a one-on-one between head coaches

Posted by Myles Simmons on September 5, 2022, 11:52 AM EDT
NFL: AUG 06 Miami Dolphins Training Camp
Getty Images

Miami’s Mike McDaniel has the unenviable task of making his head coaching debut against New England’s Bill Belichick in Week One.

But McDaniel isn’t making more of that than what it is, cracking a couple of jokes when asked about the head coaching matchup during his Monday press conference.

“Yeah, I mean, can there be a larger disparity in career win-loss total? It would be a bigger deal, I think, if coach Belichick and I were on the field maybe doing like an Oklahoma drill. But I don’t foresee that happening,” McDaniel said. “I don’t think the fans would really pay for that.

“I know one thing, that coaches in the National Football League, especially experienced NFL head coaches, especially arguably the best coach of all time, Bill Belichick, he’s going to be prepared. So you know that as a head coach, you better prepare your team and leave no stone unturned. Otherwise, you’ll end up kind of coaching with regret after the fact. Luckily, the schedule came out a long time ago, so I digested that and knew what Week One was. And luckily, it’s the Miami Dolphins versus the New England Patriots, not a one-on-one square off between head coaches.”

While McDaniel is the seventh full-time head coach the Dolphins have hired since Belichick became the Patriots head coach in 2000, recent history may be on McDaniel’s side. Miami has won each of its last three and four of the last five contests against New England.

7 responses to “Mike McDaniel: It’s the Dolphins vs. the Patriots, not a one-on-one between head coaches

  1. BB was 5-0 vs 1st time head coaches last year alone.

    It is a very good thing McDaniel has had months to get ready to practice blasting into the backfield to defend these stretch runs?

    Or, will there be very few zone calls and mainly man runs? What exactly has Miami been readying for? Hmm.

    lol

  3. There is a lot of hype in Miami and hopefully he lives up to it or he will be gone just like the other 6 in two years or less

  4. Another reason to like McDaniel. He says the right think which is why I don’t understand all the criticism of Tua and him. Yes, Tyreek makes some bold statements, but he can based on his play. Even last year they hyped the NE game with the Flores vs his ex-Boss thing. Jeez, I can’t wait for the season to begin already.

  5. If it’s only the players & not Coaching that happens each week, why have the coaches? In fact, it is coaching that makes a difference. The players need to be coached up with a clear plan in place that pits their system against the opponents.

  7. Word is he’s running the team like camp kumbaya a la Pete Carroll.

    It’s a country club.

    If Miami chokes it down at home, look at their schedule thereafter.

