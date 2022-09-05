Mitch Trubisky listed as starter on Steelers depth chart

September 5, 2022
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has resisted making any public pronouncements about the team’s starting quarterback for their Week 1 game against the Bengals, but the signs keep pointing to Mitch Trubisky getting the first shot under center.

The team announced that Trubisky has been named one of their captains on Monday and they also released a depth chart for the first week of the season a bit later in the day. It lists Trubisky as the No. 1 quarterback.

Depth charts aren’t binding, of course, and Tomlin could still opt to play Kenny Pickett or Mason Rudolph over Trubisky this weekend, but it certainly seems like thinks are moving in Trubisky’s direction with the start of the regular season days away.

The depth chart lists Rudolph as the No. 2 with Pickett at No. 3 after it looked like the Steelers had flip-flopped the two players as training camp and the preseason wound down. Teams typically don’t keep three quarterbacks active, so one more test of the accuracy of the published depth chart will be if one of those quarterbacks is inactive this Sunday.

  1. Going to be an interesting year for the steelers after 15 years of Big Ben. Their OL will be a bottom 3 for whoever is back there better have a quick release or have some wheels. Problem when your OL is so bad you end up with no running game. They were number 4 in yards per carry last year.

  3. It’s gonna be hard to keep up with Joey B and The Boys, they just don’t want to kill Kenny’s confidence yet.

  4. The Steelers have three good QB’s. Trubisky has 50 career NFL starts. Rudolph has 10. Pickett has zero. Tom Brady would probably tell Pickett to stay prepared, and Drew Bledsoe would probably tell Trubisky not to get hurt.

  6. They didn’t know they’d get Pickett and that he’d last that late in the first round. And no other QB was deemed first round worthy by all 32.

    Sling-along-with-Mitch was always the starting song.

  7. The man is average. Congrats on getting a QB who can read vanilla defenses and stare down receivers. Good luck in crunch time with the game on the line, in a shoot out, or without a play action game.

  10. As unpopular as it sounds, I am all for Trubisky being No. 1 this year. Kenny looked good, but isn’t quite ready yet. What I don’t agree with it Rudolph being No. 2. He barely held onto a roster spot and is No. 2? that makes no sense to me.

