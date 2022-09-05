Mitch Trubisky listed as starter on Steelers depth chart

Getty Images

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has resisted making any public pronouncements about the team’s starting quarterback for their Week 1 game against the Bengals, but the signs keep pointing to Mitch Trubisky getting the first shot under center.

The team announced that Trubisky has been named one of their captains on Monday and they also released a depth chart for the first week of the season a bit later in the day. It lists Trubisky as the No. 1 quarterback.

Depth charts aren’t binding, of course, and Tomlin could still opt to play Kenny Pickett or Mason Rudolph over Trubisky this weekend, but it certainly seems like thinks are moving in Trubisky’s direction with the start of the regular season days away.

The depth chart lists Rudolph as the No. 2 with Pickett at No. 3 after it looked like the Steelers had flip-flopped the two players as training camp and the preseason wound down. Teams typically don’t keep three quarterbacks active, so one more test of the accuracy of the published depth chart will be if one of those quarterbacks is inactive this Sunday.