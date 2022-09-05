Mitchell Trubisky named one of Steelers five captains

Getty Images

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has not yet publicly named a starting quarterback.

But Pittsburgh may have given a clue as to who will line up behind center when the team takes on Cincinnati to open the season on Sunday.

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has been named one of the Steelers five captains for 2022, the team announced on Monday.

Trubisky, who signed with Pittsburgh in March, put together a strong preseason, completing 70.6 percent of his passes for 283 yards with a pair of touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for 14 yards.

Even if Trubisky begins the season as Pittsburgh’s starter, it’s likely only a matter of time before the team turns to first-round selection Kenny Pickett. But if Trubisky and the Steelers start winning and keep winning, Trubisky could hold Pickett off.

Pittsburgh also named running back Najee Harris, defensive tackle Cam Heyward, edge rusher T.J. Watt, and safety Miles Killebrew as captains.

Heyward is a defensive captain for the eighth straight season. Watt is a second-time defensive captain. Harris and Killebrew are first-time captains on offense and special teams, respectively.

Last year, Pittsburgh had only three captains: Heyward, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, and fullback Derek Watt on special teams.