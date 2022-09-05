Mitchell Trubisky named one of Steelers five captains

Posted by Myles Simmons on September 5, 2022, 1:23 PM EDT
Detroit Lions v Pittsburgh Steelers
Getty Images

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has not yet publicly named a starting quarterback.

But Pittsburgh may have given a clue as to who will line up behind center when the team takes on Cincinnati to open the season on Sunday.

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has been named one of the Steelers five captains for 2022, the team announced on Monday.

Trubisky, who signed with Pittsburgh in March, put together a strong preseason, completing 70.6 percent of his passes for 283 yards with a pair of touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for 14 yards.

Even if Trubisky begins the season as Pittsburgh’s starter, it’s likely only a matter of time before the team turns to first-round selection Kenny Pickett. But if Trubisky and the Steelers start winning and keep winning, Trubisky could hold Pickett off.

Pittsburgh also named running back Najee Harris, defensive tackle Cam Heyward, edge rusher T.J. Watt, and safety Miles Killebrew as captains.

Heyward is a defensive captain for the eighth straight season. Watt is a second-time defensive captain. Harris and Killebrew are first-time captains on offense and special teams, respectively.

Last year, Pittsburgh had only three captains: Heyward, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, and fullback Derek Watt on special teams.

9 responses to “Mitchell Trubisky named one of Steelers five captains

  1. Look. We all know Kenny Pickett will start at some point. Why are you trying to speak Kenny into existence, before the season even starts?? I don’t get it.

  2. A great opportunity for Biscuit. Hopefully the receivers catch the ball this year. Harris could break out as well and help the defense with time of possession.

  5. This is a terrible move. If trubisky starts and fails, the season is pretty much over. If he keeps winning, he’s only 27 or so. If you were going to do that you may as well drafted oline in the first round and let Pickett go to a team where he starts.

  7. Three HCs since 1969. That still amazes me. They went through some QBs over that period, but to have Bradshaw and Roethlisberger, that probably did something to keep the coaching turnover low. Just need to find the next HOFer at QB and all is well.

  9. Steelers actually becoming likable again in the post-Big Ben era. League could use that!

