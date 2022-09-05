Panthers sign Henry Anderson

Getty Images

The Panthers have added a veteran for their defensive front.

Defensive end Henry Anderson has signed with Carolina, the team announced on Monday.

Anderson was most recently with the Patriots, who released him from injured reserve last week. He appeared in four games for the team last season.

Before that, Anderson spent three seasons with the Jets. He appeared in 45 games with 24 starts for the franchise, recording 8.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, and 28 quarterback hits with the franchise. He had a career-high 7.0 sacks in 2018.

Anderson started his career with the Colts as a third-round pick in 2015. Indianapolis traded him to New York in 2018.

As a corresponding move, the Panthers waived defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, who was a fifth-round pick last year and appeared in seven games as a rookie.

The Panthers also announced they’ve released receiver Ra’Shaun Henry and safety Kenny Robinson from their practice squad.