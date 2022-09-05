Report: Andre Dillard to undergo surgery for broken forearm on Tuesday

Getty Images

Eagles backup left tackle Andre Dillard will soon be on the mend.

After fracturing his forearm in practice last week, Dillard will undergo surgery to repair it on Tuesday with the procedure aimed at stability, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Dillard’s recovery timetable is still four-to-six weeks, which means he should be available for the majority of the regular season.

The 22nd overall pick of the 2019 draft, Dillard is entering the final season of his rookie contract. The Eagles declined his fifth-year option in the spring. Dillard has appeared in 31 games with nine starts over the last three seasons.

He missed the 2020 season with a torn biceps suffered during training camp.

Philadelphia also has undrafted rookie Josh Sills on the 53-man roster and Le'Raven Clark on the practice squad, with Clark a likely replacement. Clark has played 51 games with 16 starts in his career, including one start for the Eagles last season.