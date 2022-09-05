Report: Trevor Penning could return in early November

Getty Images

Saints first-round pick Trevor Penning went on injured reserve last week, but the tackle may be back on the field before the season is over.

Penning required surgery to repair a torn ligament in his foot and word at the time of the injury was that he faced an indefinite timeline for recovery. With the surgery done, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that doctors think Penning has a chance of returning to action in early November.

It will be some time before we know if things have progressed that well for the rookie, but getting any time on the field would be better than a complete washout of a first year in the NFL.

James Hurst returned to practice for the Saints last week and is set to start at left tackle against the Falcons in Week 1.