Switch to Ken Dorsey from Brian Daboll at offensive coordinator is the great unknown for the Bills

Getty Images

Even as they are penciled in by many to win the Super Bow, the Bills have some questions. The biggest one is this — how will the offense perform with Brian Daboll promoted to head coach of the Giants, and Ken Dorsey taking his place?

It’s fair to wonder whether Dorsey can get it done. For the same reason that it remains to be seen whether a successful coordinator will be a good head coach (e.g., Daboll), it remains to be seen whether Dorsey, who has never been a coordinator, will thrive in that capacity.

The 41-year-old coached quarterbacks in Carolina from 2013 through 2017. He then pivoted to college, where he worked as assistant A.D. at Florida International University, a somewhat surprising career change for a guy in his mid-30s. One year later, his Carolina relationships with the likes of Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane helped get Dorsey to Buffalo, as the quarterbacks coach for a quarterback room that was led by untested and unproven rookie Josh Allen.

Dorsey added the duties of passing game coordinator last year, an apparent acknowledgment that, if the team kept thriving, Daboll eventually would be gone.

Dorsey may be great in his new job. (It helps to have great players; Dick Vermeil said at his Hall of Fame speech last month that he became a much smarter coach once he got Marshall Faulk.) At this point, we just don’t know.

The expectations remain high, for the Bills and for Dorsey. A new item, for example, the team’s website doesn’t even entertain the possibility that the offense under Dorsey will be anything but as explosive as it was under Daboll.

“Aggressive and ultra-competitive,” the headline declares, “Ken Dorsey poised to lift Buffalo’s offense higher.” (Daboll may like a word or two about that assertion.)

Many have questions regarding whether the high expectations for the Bills are justified, or fair. Chris Mortensen of ESPN made a great point on Sunday regarding the challenges the Bills will be facing.

“I saw a site where the Bills had best percentage chance of winning Super Bowl at 6.1%,” Mortensen tweeted. “Not great at math but it meant the Bills had 93.9% chance of not winning it.”

Still, someone has to be the frontrunner. And the Bills have earned that distinction — even if it could still be more curse than blessing as the Bills try to get back to the Super Bowl for the first time in nearly 30 years, and to win it for the first time ever.

The first test is only three nights away. If you haven’t heard. In L.A. Against the defending champions.