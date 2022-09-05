Texans cut Marlon Mack from practice squad

Getty Images

Runinng back Marlon Mack‘s been released by the Texans for the second time in a week.

Mack was one of the cuts the team made in order to reach the 53-man limit last Tuesday, but he was back in the organization as a member of the practice squad a day later. Mack’s time on that roster turned out to be a brief one, however.

According to multiple reports, the Texans cut Mack from the practice squad on Monday. Veteran wideout Chris Conley, who has also been cut a couple of times as part of Houston’s roster machinations, has taken his place.

Mack’s release from the active roster solidified Dameon Pierce‘s spot as the top back in Houston this season. Rex Burkhead, Dare Ogunbowale, and Royce Freeman join him on the depth chart.