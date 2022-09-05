Tyler Lockett succeeds Russell Wilson as offensive captain in Seattle

Getty Images

Some teams had out jersey Cs like party favors. The Seahawks are a little more stingy with the patches.

After having only three captains for 2021, the Seahawks have expanded slightly to four for 2022.

The new captains are receiver Tyler Lockett (offense), safety Quandre Diggs and defensive tackle Al Woods (defense), and linebacker/fullback Nick Bellore (special teams).

Last year, it was quarterback Russell Wilson, linebacker Bobby Wagner, and Bellore.

Coach Pete Carroll called the selection of Lockett to succeed Wilson “a beautiful recognition for a guy that’s always been a leader in this program and always been at the front of it.”

“He’s got the wisdom, and they recognize it and they really listen to him,” Carroll added. “He’s always been that guy. He’s always done everything that you would want him to do in all ways, and he’s been a great football player. I said to him already today, ‘You don’t have to do anything different because you’ve been chosen captain, because you already lead. You’ve been a leader and for years around here.’ I don’t want him to think that that changes anything, because it doesn’t. He’s been a marvelous Seahawk. He’s been rewarded for that, and he’s rewarded us with tremendous play forever. So we’re really lucky, really lucky to have him on our team and have him be recognized by the team. It’s a good statement in both directions that he’s the captain and then they realize he should be.”

Lockett is one of the elder statesmen for a team that has undergone plenty of transition. The 29-year-old is in his eighth season with the team. Only five players on the team have been in the league longer, but none have spent more time with the Seahawks.