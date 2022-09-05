Tyreek Hill: I’m sure Bill Belichick has a plan up his sleeve, but Mike McDaniel has one, too

Getty Images

Like his head coach, receiver Tyreek Hill will make his Dolphins debut against the Patriots on Sunday.

Hill told reporters on Monday that he’s looking forward to scoring his first touchdown in a Dolphins uniform. Though that may not exactly come easy against New England’s defense.

Hill has gone against plenty of Bill Belichick-led teams before. But he’s not entirely sure what the New England head coach will have in store for him now that he’s with Miami.

“Coach Belichick, obviously, he’s one of the greatest coaches in this great game that we got,” Hill said, via David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “The way that he thinks is just next level. I would be honored to be singled out, but I just feel like, when we play them, there are some plays that I do get doubled when I was with the Chiefs.

“But who knows? I don’t know what to expect going to a new team, different system. Who knows what to expect? But I’m sure Coach Bill has a plan up his sleeve, but I feel like our coach has one up his, too.”

In four regular-season games against the Patriots, Hill has 24 catches for 401 yards with five touchdowns. But a lot of the production came in Hill’s first two games against New England. He caught seven passes for 133 yards with a touchdown in Kansas City’s season-opening win in 2017. Then he caught seven passes for 142 yards with three scores in a Week Six loss in 2018.

In the 2018 AFC Championship Game, Hill had just one 42-yard catch. He had six receptions for 62 yards in the 2019 matchup and four catches for 64 yards with a TD in the 2020 contest between Kansas City and New England.

If the 51-yard bomb from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to Hill in the preseason game against the Eagles was any indication, the Dolphins may come out firing against the Patriots in Week One. We’ll see if New England has much success trying to take Hill out of the equation.