Van Jefferson is the only player on the Rams’ injury report

The Rams’ first injury report brought good news for the defending Super Bowl champions. They listed only one player on it.

Receiver Van Jefferson did not practice with a knee injury.

Jefferson underwent “minor” surgery Aug. 2 after an earlier surgery on the same knee in the offseason.

He caught 50 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns last season after making 19 receptions for 220 yards and one touchdown as a rookie in 2020.

While Jefferson appears to be trending toward not playing in Thursday’s season opener, quarterback Matthew Stafford, running backs Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. and cornerback Jalen Ramsey were not on the report. All are healthy and ready to play after missing time in camp.