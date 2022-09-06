A.J. Brown “ready to go to war” for Jalen Hurts

Getty Images

Sunday will bring an opportunity to see a number of old faces in new places around the league, including the Eagles debut of wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Brown was dealt to the Eagles by the Titans during the first round of the draft in a move designed to give quarterback Jalen Hurts an elite target for his passes in the 2022 season. It didn’t hurt the effort to generate chemistry that Brown and Hurts were already close friends before becoming teammates and Brown is making no effort to downplay the results of that effort.

“I’m ready to go to war for him,” Brown said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I’m ready to go to war with him. This upcoming Sunday, I’m excited for the season. We definitely put in a lot of work this offseason, this camp. We’re in a good place, and we’re ready to go.”

The Lions will be the first team to face the Brown/Hurts tandem and a strong start for the Eagles duo will give rise to a lot of big thoughts about how the 2022 season is going to play out in Philadelphia.