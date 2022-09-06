Aaron Donald: We miss Von Miller but he’s on the opposite side now

Getty Images

Former Rams-turned-Bills edge rusher Von Miller has wondered about the reception he’s going to get from the SoFi Stadium crowd when he takes the field on Thursday.

Miller was a key cog for Los Angeles’ defense in the team’s postseason run to winning Super Bowl LVI, recording 4.0 sacks, six tackles for loss, six QB hits, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in four games.

At one point, it looked like Miller would return to the Rams for 2022. But then he signed a six-year, $120 million deal with the Bills to boost their pass rush.

Miller played a significant mentorship role for star defensive tackle Aaron Donald during the playoffs. Donald said on Monday that he appreciates the memories made with Miller.

“If anything, we had conversations more about leadership, me being more of a vocal guy,” Donald said in his press conference. “I give a lot of credit, just obviously, in that playoff run having those conversations with Von — I feel like he challenged me with some things as a vocal leader and I took that to heart and I stepped up when we needed [me] to. So I always will respect and love Von for that.

“We created some special things. We miss him, but he’s on the opposite side now, so, you know, he’s the enemy.”

Donald added that he hasn’t spoken with Miller yet as the teams prepare to play on Thursday.

Miller and Donald won’t be on the field at the same time, but will certainly have time to greet one either before and after the season-opening contest.