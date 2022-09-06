Britt Reid scheduled to plead guilty to DWI charge

Getty Images

Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is set to plead guilty to driving while intoxicated to resolve a charge he faces as a result of a January 2021 car crash that severely injured a young girl.

Glenn E. Rice of the Kansas City Star reports that a court entry shows that Reid, who is the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, is scheduled to enter the plea on Monday. His trial was slated to begin on September 26.

Reid struck two vehicles on a highway entrance ramp and left Ariel Young, who was five at the time, with a traumatic brain injury. Prosecutors say he had a blood alcohol content of 0.113 at the time of the crash.

“The five victims of this crime are relieved that the defendant has chosen to plead guilty and are hopeful that the defendant receives the maximum sentence allowed by law,” Tom Porto, an attorney for the victims, said.

Reid faces up to seven years in prison. The Chiefs reached an agreement with Young’s family last year to provide her with medical care and long-term financial stability.