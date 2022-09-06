Bruce Allen will testify before the House Oversight Committee on Tuesday

Getty Images

Things had gotten eerily quiet regarding the Congressional investigation of the Washington Commanders in the weeks since owner Daniel Snyder gave more than 10 hours of deposition testimony in late July. The quiet ends today.

Former Washington executive Bruce Allen will testify before the House Oversight Committee at 11:30 a.m., via Mark Maske of the Washington Post.

“The Committee is continuing to investigate the decades-long workplace misconduct at the Washington Commanders and the NFL’s failure to address it,” a spokesperson explained, per Maske. “Mr. Allen served in senior roles under team owner Dan Snyder for many years, so his testimony is important for the Committee to fully understand these serious issues and advance reforms to protect workers in the future.”

Surprisingly, there was no bluster or leaks from the Committee regarding Snyder’s testimony, no public squabbles over whether he complied or told the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. It’s still not known what he said.

Allen has managed to avoid much if any scrutiny for years of dysfunction within the organization. Snyder quite possibly blamed, while testifying, plenty of the issues on Allen. If so, it would make plenty of sense for the Committee to hear from Allen. Especially since he may tell a very different story than Snyder did.

The clock continues to tick on the Committee’s investigation. An election is coming. All seats in the House of Representatives are up for grabs. If the Republican retake control of the chamber, the investigation ends.

But it’s not ending today. And Allen’s testimony could potentially give the probe even more fuel, especially if Allen contradicts his former boss on one or more key points.